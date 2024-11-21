Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Happy Tails – Pet Adoption Program

Adopt: Rocco

Author Rob Cochran

Rocco is approximately a seven month hound mix. This playful boy is ready to steal your heart. He’s full of energy, loves others and is still learning the ropes of being a great dog. Rocco is a youngster, so obedience classes and a fenced in yard will help him thrive.  If you’re looking for a fun loving, energetic pup, Rocco’s waiting to meet you. He’s neutered and up to date on his shots. 

To arrange a special meeting with Rocco, call The Jersey Shore Animal Center at 732–920–1600 or visit their website

Author Rob Cochran
