Adopt: Rocco

Rocco is approximately a seven month hound mix. This playful boy is ready to steal your heart. He’s full of energy, loves others and is still learning the ropes of being a great dog. Rocco is a youngster, so obedience classes and a fenced in yard will help him thrive. If you’re looking for a fun loving, energetic pup, Rocco’s waiting to meet you. He’s neutered and up to date on his shots.

To arrange a special meeting with Rocco, call The Jersey Shore Animal Center at 732–920–1600 or visit their website.